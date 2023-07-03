Hello, everyone, my name is Simeon Little. I am the owner of Man Of God Photography and a regular contributor to this Progressive Journal as a freelance photographer. But enough about me, I’m writing to tell you about my week at Youth Serve.
Youth Serve is a local mission organization (based in Kershaw) that focuses on discipleship and community service, in its 28th year running, since 1995. I went to Youth Serve as a student in 2019, and I didn’t know that God wanted me to volunteer until the Wednesday before. I still wasn’t sure about it until he confirmed it in a dream, and in this dream, I was a Youth Serve leader, and when I woke up, God said to me “you are ready” so I went. I supervised a few different projects:
Day 1 and 2: Pressure washing
Day 4 and 5: Ramp and deck painting
Each day started at 7 a.m. and ended at 9 p.m., as such:
Community work site projects
Lunch at PineView Baptist Church
Family Group time (or small group bible study)
Afternoon activities (overseen by 18 volunteers)
And on Saturday there was a service for baptisms, six people got baptized.
I had a great time working with the various girl groups all week (I was sent where I was needed most). They worked, sang Disney songs and Taylor Swift all week (those songs are still stuck in my head). I even had the opportunity to impart wisdom to them as well. But, the last day is always the best one. There were a number of young people who made a commitment to Christ throughout the week, but that last day was special. The evening worship is where everything changed: we were singing “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake. I’m not normally a crying guy, but singing and praising Jesus with other young people, I became a crying guy. After the songs, the invitation to accept Jesus was given and another five or so people got Saved, then it was time for the preaching, and that was when God laid on my heart to start a discipleship program for the new Christians. God wanted me to talk to my Youth Pastor and a girl I met back in the 2019 Youth Serve, but, other than that, I don’t know where to go. But, that’s okay, because when God tells you to do something, he will enable you to do it.
I thought God just wanted me to volunteer and be the hands and feet of Jesus, I never expected to find a new life calling.