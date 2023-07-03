Hello, everyone, my name is Simeon Little. I am the owner of Man Of God Photography and a regular contributor to this Progressive Journal as a freelance photographer. But enough about me, I’m writing to tell you about my week at Youth Serve.

Youth Serve is a local mission organization (based in Kershaw) that focuses on discipleship and community service, in its 28th year running, since 1995. I went to Youth Serve as a student in 2019, and I didn’t know that God wanted me to volunteer until the Wednesday before. I still wasn’t sure about it until he confirmed it in a dream, and in this dream, I was a Youth Serve leader, and when I woke up, God said to me “you are ready” so I went. I supervised a few different projects: