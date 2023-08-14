Baumgartner Funeral Home and Greenlawn Memorial Park announced the Palmetto Car Show will be held this Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the American Legion Smith-Graves Post 92, 121 Legion Circle in Pageland.

The event, open to all makes and models, will hold registration from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a $20 registration fee.