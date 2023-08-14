Baumgartner Funeral Home and Greenlawn Memorial Park announced the Palmetto Car Show will be held this Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the American Legion Smith-Graves Post 92, 121 Legion Circle in Pageland.
The event, open to all makes and models, will hold registration from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a $20 registration fee.
Judging will begin at 11 a.m. and awards, including second and third placings in each category, will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Categories
• Best in Show People’s Choice
• Best GM /Chevy Best Street Rod Best Ford
• Best Rat Rod Best Mopar Best Truck
• Best Modern Muscle Car 2000 or newer
• Best 1960 and before Tractor
• Best 1961 and after Tractor
The event is free to the public to attend and will feature food, a 50/50 raffle, music and giveaways.
For more information, contact Amy or Bill at 843-672-6131.