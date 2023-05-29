PAGELAND — Mr. Gerald Vander Deese, 79, of Pageland, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Mr. Deese was born on May 11, 1944 in Pageland, to the late Harrison Baker and Annie Frances Robinson Deese. Mr. Deese was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church, where he served as past Deacon and was a member of the church choir. He retired from Conbraco Industries after working over thirty years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #58 in Pageland. In his spare time, Gerald enjoyed playing golf. He was a talented musician, who loved to entertain others by impersonating Elvis Presley.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Gainey Deese; brothers, Pete Deese and Bill Robinson and sisters, Francis Hilton and Eunice Roberts.
Mr. Deese is survived by his son, Ashley Brian Deese (Sheri) of Chesterfield; daughter, Wendy D. Steele (Trae) of Pageland; brother, Genne Lee Deese (Dianne) of Pageland; sisters, Annie Mae Faulkenberry (Carl) of Kershaw, and Shirley Griffin of Pageland; grandchildren, Hannah Mooneyhan (Justin) of Hartsville, Kalei Childers (Kristopher) of Cheraw and Jacob Aldridge of Pageland; great grandchildren, Kennedy Ann Mooneyhan, Haven Mooneyhan and Easton Mooneyhan and special friend, Wendy Cahoon of Jefferson.
Visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, at Baumgartner Funeral Home. There was a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Union Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Robin Hewitt, Rev. Gerald Rivers and Dr. Jackie Jenkins.
Burial followed at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Hill Baptist Church, C/O Music Dept., 268 Cato Heights Lane, Pageland, SC 29728 or Gentiva (Regency) Hospice, 205 East Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina is serving the Deese family.