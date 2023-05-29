PAGELAND — Mr. Gerald Vander Deese, 79, of Pageland, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Deese was born on May 11, 1944 in Pageland, to the late Harrison Baker and Annie Frances Robinson Deese. Mr. Deese was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church, where he served as past Deacon and was a member of the church choir. He retired from Conbraco Industries after working over thirty years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #58 in Pageland. In his spare time, Gerald enjoyed playing golf. He was a talented musician, who loved to entertain others by impersonating Elvis Presley.

