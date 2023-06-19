Traffic signal under construction

The Traffic signal at intersection of Dove Sutton Rd. and Loves Truck Stop on Hwy. 601 N. is under construction.

 VANESSA BREWER-TYSON/Progressive Journal

The S.C. Department of Transportation started construction of the traffic signal at the intersection of Dove Sutton Road and Loves Truck Stop on Hwy. 601 North last week.

This is a much anticipated project that local authorities, citizens, and employees of businesses in the area have been hoping to see put in action at the dangerous intersection.