The S.C. Department of Transportation started construction of the traffic signal at the intersection of Dove Sutton Road and Loves Truck Stop on Hwy. 601 North last week.
This is a much anticipated project that local authorities, citizens, and employees of businesses in the area have been hoping to see put in action at the dangerous intersection.
State Rep. Richie Yow said he would like to thank Gene Branham, with the S.C. DOT Commission, and Sammy Copeland, with the Chesterfield County Transportation Committee for all the work and energy they put into getting this project in motion. “Without their support, this would not have happened,” Yow remarked. “This has been a total team effort. “I appreciate the S.C. DOT for meeting with me over and over, working out the kinks to get this light in place,” he said.
Pageland Chamber of Commerce president, Timothy Griffin, said he is pleased to see this long awaited traffic signal finally coming to fruition. “I want to thank the town, county, and state levels for making this happen,” remarked Griffin. “It will help keep our citizens, visitors, and industry workers safe,” he said. “I’m asking everybody to be patient and careful during this time of construction.”