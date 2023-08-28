Kids Bingo at Polly’s Coffee and Ice Cream Shoppe will help Helping Hands Outreach Center feed people in the community.
Shawn Freeman, a manager of the outreach center and coordinator for the event, said there was a great turnout for Kids Bingo Saturday, Aug. 19, with over 50 people showing up for it.
Freeman said proceeds from the bingo activity will help Helping Hands buy groceries for its food pantry.
He said kids could buy a $1 Bingo card or 15 cards for $10. All of the children won prizes and went away with free door prizes as well, he said.
Freeman said everyone was having a lot of fun. Some of them purchased ice cream to enjoy while at the shoppe.
“They all said they would come back for Bingo again,” Freeman remarked.
Prizes for the bingo activity were donated by Polly’s, Freeman’s Video & Tanning, and Jamie Mangum Griffin.
Freeman said he looks forward to having the Kids Bingo event again in October or November.