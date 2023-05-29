Trinity Brigman

 Contributed

Trinity Brigman, a junior at McBee High, was recently awarded the Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Sports Matter Grant of $25,000.

Brigman said she is very excited to have received the grant for her school. The grant will go directly to a weight room expansion project to better accommodate the athletes at her school.

