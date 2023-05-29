Trinity Brigman, a junior at McBee High, was recently awarded the Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Sports Matter Grant of $25,000.
Brigman said she is very excited to have received the grant for her school. The grant will go directly to a weight room expansion project to better accommodate the athletes at her school.
“I actually wasn’t surprised at getting this grant,” she remarked. “I am a part of Dick’s Sporting Goods Girls Power Panel.”
Brigman said a lot of people have not heard of this panel before. This is her second year on the panel.
“We are a group of young girls who are passionate about women’s sports,” she said. “We meet via Zoom to discuss the latest topics.”
Brigman reached out to some of the team members and shared her story about her school and tried to get the project rolling to expand the school’s weight room.
“My main point was that I wanted more girls to be able to participate in the weight room at my school,” she remarked. “Other girls and I felt it was harder for females to get in over the males, being that there could only be 16 students in the room at one time.
“I was excited when I heard everything was going to be ‘a go’ for this project,” Brigman said.
She plays softball, volleyball, and baseball at McBee High. She also plays travel softball outside of school.
Brigman is thankful for all of her coaches at school and outside of school. Her volleyball coach was Becky Rollings. Yolanda McDonald and Neil Greene are her basketball coaches, and her softball coaches are Donna McCaskill and Bill Middleton.
Brigman is the daughter of Richard and Danielle Brigman of Patrick.