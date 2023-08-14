PAGELAND — Mrs. Annie Mae Kelly, age 78, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.
A private family service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park by Pastor Trey Thompson.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Kelly family.