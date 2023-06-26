PAGNWS-06-27-23 MISS PAGELAND WATERMELON QUEEN

Jzurnee Myers is the 2023 Miss Watermelon Queen.

 Simeon Little/for the Progressive Journal

Jzurnee Myers, a 2020 graduate of Central High, won the title of Miss Pageland Watermelon Queen for 2023 during the Watermelon Pageant Saturday, June 24.

Myers said she is “estatic” to represent the town of Pageland as the new Watermelon Queen.