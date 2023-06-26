Jzurnee Myers, a 2020 graduate of Central High, won the title of Miss Pageland Watermelon Queen for 2023 during the Watermelon Pageant Saturday, June 24.
Myers said she is “estatic” to represent the town of Pageland as the new Watermelon Queen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jzurnee Myers, a 2020 graduate of Central High, won the title of Miss Pageland Watermelon Queen for 2023 during the Watermelon Pageant Saturday, June 24.
Myers said she is “estatic” to represent the town of Pageland as the new Watermelon Queen.
“I plan to spend my reign spreading positivity throughout the community,” she remarked. “I can use my platform as a town representative to do the much-needed work in this community.”
Duties that come with her crown include attending the Watermelon Festival July 13-15, competing in the seed-spitting contest at the festival, promoting watermelon industries in the town, supporting farmers, and making other appearances as events occur.
Myers is an uprising senior at Columbia College, Columbia, S.C., majoring in English and political science. She has a minor in leadership studies. She also works at a nonprofit agency in Columbia called Homeless No More.
She is the daughter of Erika Smith and Frankie Myers of Pageland.