Northeastern Technical College (NETC) held their Nursing Pinning Ceremony for its Nursing Graduates on Thursday (May 4). During the ceremony 18 students graduated with their Associate Degree in Nursing and received their pins.
The college streamed the service through Facebook Live for family and friends who were unable to attend in person.
After two-years of intensive studying and clinical rotations, the two men and 16 women graduating from the program, were ready to celebrate the significant milestone on their pathway to a noble career as a registered nurse.
The nursing program prepares students to take the National Council of Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX) in order to become fully licensed registered nurses (RN).
Nursing graduate, Sharonda Thomas spoke to the audience on behalf of the classmates, thanking both family and friends for their support over the past few years. She then addressed her classmates, taking them for a ride down memory lane, speaking of the ups and downs of their shared experience.
Claudia McCollum, MSN, BSN, RNC-OB, was the guest speaker for the pinning ceremony.
Nursing instructor and head of NETC’s nursing department, Hope Pigg, presented two graduates with achievement awards. Breanna Catoe of Hartsville received the Award for Outstanding Clinical Performance. Sharonda Thomas of Pageland received the Award for Registered Nursing Academic Excellence.
Class member, Francesca McNeil of Fork, performed the dedication of the nursing pins and explained the significance of the three symbols of nursing: the cap symbolizes service to those in need; the nursing pin symbolizes medical care for the wounded and sick; and the lighted lamp symbolizes the continued search for knowledge and enlightenment.
Each graduate of the nursing program wore a nursing cap and received a pin and symbolic lamp, which was then lit as graduates recited the Nightingale Pledge in memory of pioneer of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.
Nursing graduates include: Brooke Barrett-Quick of Cheraw, Liz Carter of Cheraw, Katie Burbes of Surfside Beach, Breanna Catoe of Hartsville, Vaneisha Ellison of Marion, Samantha Grier of McColl, Bradley Griffis of Cheraw, Hannah Hardee of Bennettsville, Nakeia McCoy of McColl, Bailey McCune of Wallace, Francesca McNeil of Fork, Samantha Merriman of Florence, Hunter Rhynes of Chesterfield, Sharonda Thomas of Pageland, Amber Turner of McColl, Summer Tyler of Latta, Joshua Webster of McColl, and Kasha York of Bennettsville.