McBee Softball

McBee’s softball team ended its season after losses to Lewisville and Dixie in the upperstate bracket.

 Travis Jenkins

McBee dropped a 7-0 decision to Lewisville to drop back into an elimination game in the upperstate championship bracket last Monday (May 15).

Sydney Rollins led off the game with a single for the Lady Lions, which brought up Emerson Dickman. Lewisville Coach Jerry Thomas had her lay down a sacrifice bunt and she dropped a perfect one right between home plate and third base. The throw to first got her by a step, but Rollins didn’t just get to second. She never slowed down as she rounded second and safely got all the way to third on the play.

