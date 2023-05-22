McBee dropped a 7-0 decision to Lewisville to drop back into an elimination game in the upperstate championship bracket last Monday (May 15).
Sydney Rollins led off the game with a single for the Lady Lions, which brought up Emerson Dickman. Lewisville Coach Jerry Thomas had her lay down a sacrifice bunt and she dropped a perfect one right between home plate and third base. The throw to first got her by a step, but Rollins didn’t just get to second. She never slowed down as she rounded second and safely got all the way to third on the play.
Lewisville got a leadoff double from Jordyn Miller in the second inning. Sarah Owens then came up and flared one to left that looked like it would drop. Thomas waved Miller around third but McBee third baseman Mary McKenzie got a great jump on the ball and made an excellent over-the-shoulder catch, then threw back to second to double off Miller and end the potential Lewisville rally.
Lewisville held McBee at bay for the next two innings with a combination of solid pitching (Owens had a pair of strikeouts) and good defense, which included an impressive put out on a bunt attempt.
McBee mounted a scoring threat in the third inning, with a hit batter and an error putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. McBee attempted to lay down a bunt to get one run home and tie things up, but Miller made an excellent lunging grab in the air for an out from her catcher position. Owens struck out the next batter and coaxed an infield pop-up to get the third out.
McBee never threatened again, getting just two singles the rest of the way (the team’s only two hits of the game). Lewisville got an insurance run in the seventh, with Laney Lambert reaching on a single, moving up on a wild pitch and scoring on a Dickman double.
McBee Coach Donna McCaskill, who recently recorded her 500th career win, said mistakes and missed opportunities cost her team dearly.
“I told the team after the game that without the mistakes and with one key hit, it would have been a 2-1 or 1-1 game,” she said.
Still, McBee has proven to be a resilient team. They fought their way off the loser’s bracket to win a district title, then rallied from a late deficit against Dixie for an extra-innings win in the first game of the upperstate bracket.
The loss to Lewisville set up a rematch with Dixie, which the Lady Panthers lost 5-3, ending their season. Still, McCaskill said her team played hard and gave great effort to make the run to the upperstate bracket.