COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is stepping up impaired driving enforcement with its Sober or Slammer campaign as the 100 Deadly Days of Summer comes to an end.

The 100 Deadly Days of Summer marks the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day which historically reflects an increase in traffic fatalities. In 2022, there were 14 people killed during the Labor Day weekend with six of those involving impaired driving.