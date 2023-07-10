Join the Pageland Community Library for its Senior Bingo at 109 W. Blakeney St. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. and will include fun, food, fellowship and prizes.
Mark your calendars now and bring a friend or two.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Join the Pageland Community Library for its Senior Bingo at 109 W. Blakeney St. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. and will include fun, food, fellowship and prizes.
Mark your calendars now and bring a friend or two.
The event is sponsored by the library and Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation. For more information, call 843-672-6930 or 843-337-8186.