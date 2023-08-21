With the school year just underway, a Cheraw middle school student has been arrested after it was discovered the student possessed a gun on school grounds, according to reports by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Chesterfield County School District.
The Chesterfield County School District posted on its Facebook page that the Long Middle School student was found to have the gun in possession on school grounds on Friday, Aug. 18. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Friday incident and arrest with the Progressive-Journal.
“The safety and welfare of everyone on our campuses is of our utmost concern,” said Dr. Chan Anderson, Superintendent of Schools, in its post. “Chesterfield County School District will continue to make our schools as secure and safe as possible.”
Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater made a statement through the department’s Facebook page stating, “We are confident that the issue has been resolved and there is no additional threat to the school, teachers, or students.” The Sheriff’s Office continued by saying the department, the school resource officers and the school district will “continue to work closely together to make our schools as secure and safe as possible.”