With the school year just underway, a Cheraw middle school student has been arrested after it was discovered the student possessed a gun on school grounds, according to reports by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Chesterfield County School District.

The Chesterfield County School District posted on its Facebook page that the Long Middle School student was found to have the gun in possession on school grounds on Friday, Aug. 18. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Friday incident and arrest with the Progressive-Journal.