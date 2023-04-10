The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued a press release through the agency’s FaceBook page on April 3, 2023 regarding charges brought against a former teacher with the Chesterfield County School District.
The CCSO confirmed Courtney Usher Brown was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a student (a felony) and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (a misdemeanor).
According to the press release, on March 23, 2023, the Chesterfield County School District requested CCSO conduct an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by a former teacher.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that as a result of its investigation, Brown was charged and booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center. A representative from the CCSO confirmed Brown has been released on bond.
According to the CCSO, the school district confirmed at the time of the investigation Brown was no longer employed with the school district.