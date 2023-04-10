The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued a press release through the agency’s FaceBook page on April 3, 2023 regarding charges brought against a former teacher with the Chesterfield County School District.

The CCSO confirmed Courtney Usher Brown was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a student (a felony) and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (a misdemeanor).

