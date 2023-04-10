Ellen Middleton has been named coordinator of Federal Programs for the Chesterfield County School District.
Middleton is in her 29th year of education, all of which have been with the Chesterfield County School District.
She began her career serving as a mathematics and science teacher at Central High for one year. Afterwards, she taught at Jefferson Elementary for 18 years. She also coached volleyball, basketball, and softball at Central High.
In 2013, Middleton was named the assistant principal at Cheraw Primary, where she served for two years before being named principal of Pageland Elementary in 2015.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Coker College. She later earned a Master of Education in Supervision and Administration from Grand Canyon University.
Middleton is a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Jefferson. She leads the youth group and works with the audio/visual team at her church. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, scrapbooking, and attending high school sporting events.