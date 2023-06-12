MARSHVILLE – Thousands of Forest Hills High School alumni call Eddie Rivers, “Pop”, because of the memories they hold to their hearts. Before coming to Forest Hills in Marshville, NC, Rivers worked in construction and volunteered at his alma mater, Central High School in Pageland, as a volunteer football coach.
The nickname originated in 1984 when Rivers was hired as the in-school-suspension coordinator in the second week of the football season at Forest Hills. The ISS room back then was a storage closet that could only fit 10 student desks and a teacher desk.
Rivers recalls an incident when 10 students were assigned ISS for getting in trouble on the career center bus. While at the school, he and the students brought lunch back to the storage closet. The students asked Rivers for money for a whole week and he gave them money to eat.
“About Wednesday of the next week I said ‘Look! This has got to stop. It’s got to the point where I couldn’t eat lunch because I’m paying for all of y’alls,” Rivers said. “I told them ‘I’m not your daddy and I’m not your papa.’ I go out to football practice with (head) coach (Johnny) Lowery and the rest of the guys that afternoon and I walk in and coach Lowery says ‘Hey Pop! How’s it going?”
“I said, ‘Woah!, where did that come from?’ (Lowery) said ‘That’s what the kids call you.’ I tried to fight it but it’s been Pop ever since that second week at Forest Hills.”
From there, Rivers used the nickname to teach thousands of alumni life lessons on the football field, on the courts, and on the softball field. He spent 29 years coaching softball, 18 years as an assistant football coach, five years as the girls basketball coach and four seasons with volleyball.
Current Forest Hills head softball coach Crystall Trull (1998 graduate) can attest to Rivers’ laid-back reputation; she said he made practices, games, and bus rides fun. Trull said she never forgets the respect he showed to every player, regardless of their ability.
“His commitment to FHHS athletics and academics was incredible,” Trull said, “He was like our parent “Dad” when we were at school. He treated his players how he would want his daughters to be treated. He always gave you everything he had when he was coaching which made you want to do the same for him.”
Forest Hills 1989 graduate Jennifer Smith coached alongside Rivers from 1998 until 2000. She also coached junior varsity girls’ basketball at Forest Hills and Parkwood, including varsity cheer at Union Academy.
“Not only is he a fantastic coach, he’s one of the best men I’ve ever known,” Smith said. “I learned so much from him about softball and how to be a coach. Many of the strategies I used in my coaching career were modeled after watching him with his teams. He’s fiercely competitive but always with good sportsmanship.”
Not only Rivers kept a family-oriented culture, he also brought his musical talents to bus rides, which made his players want to sing. Shelley Holmes, a 1992 graduate, recalls singing together as a team after wins and losses. …The music helped with the camaraderie.”
Today, Rivers calls his nickname “a sign of respect.” He is currently a volunteer softball coach at Weddington High and a substitute teacher at Central Academy in Monroe, NC.
“I’m proud when someone calls me ‘Pop,’” Rivers said. “It’s not some quirky nickname… That’s respect I’ve gained throughout the years.”