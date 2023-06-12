PAGNWS-06-06-23 RIVERS WITH ART

N.C. Hall of Fame coach Eddie Rivers is known as “Pop” around Forest Hills High in Marshville NC.  He coached in multiple sports at Forest Hills High. Jennifer Smith (left), a 1989 graduate, coached alongside Rivers from 1998 until 2000.

MARSHVILLE – Thousands of Forest Hills High School alumni call Eddie Rivers, “Pop”, because of the memories they hold to their hearts. Before coming to Forest Hills in Marshville, NC, Rivers worked in construction and volunteered at his alma mater, Central High School in Pageland, as a volunteer football coach.

The nickname originated in 1984 when Rivers was hired as the in-school-suspension coordinator in the second week of the football season at Forest Hills. The ISS room back then was a storage closet that could only fit 10 student desks and a teacher desk.