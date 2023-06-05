SALISBURY –  Food Lion Feeds’ fourth annual Summers Without Hunger campaign aims to address food insecurity by helping to provide meals to families this summer.

Through the campaign, which runs May 31 – June 27, Food Lion customers have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and families in their local community by making a $5 cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. All customer donations will be generously matched by 10 Food Lion suppliers: Campbell’s, Coca-Cola, Frito Lay, Gatorade, General Mills, Kellogg’s, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Pepsi Beverages and Unilever, doubling the impact, up to $1 million.