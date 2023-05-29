PAGNWS-05-30-23 FISH DAY

MCBEE — Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge will host the 15th annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 3.

Sponsored by the Friends of Carolina Sandhills NWR, the event will take place at Oxpen Lake. The free derby, open to youth under 16 years of age, will begin at 8:30 a.m.

