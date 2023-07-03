Zion United Methodist Church honored the Rev. Carl Ritter with a retirement dinner Thursday, June 22, at the church fellowship hall.
Rev. Ritter retired from Zion UMC last month after pastoring the church for five and a half years. This is Ritter’s second retirement. He went into retirement after pastoring Jefferson and Fork Creek UM churches from 2014-2017. He has served as a UM pastor for approximately 38 years.
During his retirement celebration, J.E. Aldridge, Pastor Parish Relation Committee chairman, presented Ritter with a card signed by the members of the church to show their appreciation for his dedicated service to the ministry and for sharing his “remarkable” gift of singing with them.
Ritter said he enjoyed his time of service at Zion very much.
“The people have been good to work with,” he remarked. “I jokingly call them professionals because they are very efficient, bright and dedicated to their offices.”
Ritter said he and the congregation went through COVID-19 together.
“In about five to 10 days, our lives changed with things shutting down and store aisles being empty,” he recalled. “However, we did great through it.”
Ritter said he already had in place a ministry of typing up his sermons and scriptures and sending copies out to members who were shut-in or hadn’t attended church regularly. So, with the help of some of the church members, he expanded the system during the pandemic. Some copies were mailed out, and some were handed out, he said.
He said Becky Burch, lay leader, still helps him send out copies of his sermons and scriptures for each week.
“I have no special plans,” Ritter remarked when asked what he intended to do after retiring.
He said he and his wife, Audrey, will probably do some maintenance projects around their home in Jefferson.
Before becoming a Methodist minister, Ritter, a native of Ohio, taught school at Boylan-Haven-Mather Academy in Camden, S.C. for seven years. The school, which was commonly known as Mather Academy, was a private boarding school for African Americans. He applied for the job as teacher at the boarding school through the United Methodist Mission Board in New York and began working there in August 1976.
Mather Academy was where he first met his future bride. Audrey, originally from Pittsburg, Pa., started teaching at the academy in August 1978. The two of them fell in love and were married in Dec. 1979. The school closed in 1983.
Ritter’s very first appointment as a pastor was in 1985. It was at Ridge Spring and Ward UM churches in Ridge Spring, S.C. Audrey became an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church, serving in ministry for 12 years.
During his years as a pastor, Ritter said he learned the best thing for a minister to do is to make a mistake and then apologize for it.
“Then you become a minister that recognizes his own failures,” he remarked.