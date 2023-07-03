Zion United Methodist Church honored the Rev. Carl Ritter with a retirement dinner Thursday, June 22, at the church fellowship hall.

Rev. Ritter retired from Zion UMC last month after pastoring the church for five and a half years. This is Ritter’s second retirement. He went into retirement after pastoring Jefferson and Fork Creek UM churches from 2014-2017. He has served as a UM pastor for approximately 38 years.