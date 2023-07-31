The Chesterfield County School District kicked off the 2023-2024 school year with an energetic Opening Day meeting for all of its employees on Thursday, July 27.
In his opening remarks, Superintendent Chandler Anderson challenged all of the district’s employees to continue to “work, stay focused, and finish strong” as they did last school year.
“Our students were very successful this past school year,” remarked Anderson.
The program began with the Presentation of Colors by the Central High Jr. R.O.T.C., followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Chesterfield High student, Tanna Adams.
Dr. Tammy Haile, assistant superintendent, recognized special guests of the meeting, including members of the School Board, School Advisory Boards, local and state officials, and the press.
S.C. State Senator Penry Gustafson, District 27, greeted the employees with words of encouragement.
“You have a very honorable job because you get to be the people who teach, love, and guide our students,” Gustafson remarked.
The Central High Jazz Band performed “Isn’t She Lovely,” under the direction of Geoffrey Mack. The band was accompanied by two 2023 Central High graduates, McBee High band director, Liam Martin, and two band students from McBee.
Chad Vick, School Board chairman, welcomed the teachers, administrators, and staff of the CCSD via video.
“I’m looking forward to this being the best year yet,” Vick said.
A video presentation entitled, “Reflections: Our Story,” was shown reflecting accomplishments of each school during the previous school year. The video was compiled by Nicole Gulledge, of the IT Department.
At the conclusion of the video, Anderson reminded the employees and support staff that part of “our story,” is that “we’re a village.”
“Last year, what you did was add value to our students,” he said.
“No one can tell the story of what takes place in the village better than those in the village,” he said. “This year, we’re going to tell our story.”
Anderson introduced the keynote speaker for the program, State Rep. Patricia Moore Henegan, District 54.
“She’s more than just a legislator, representative,” he said of Henegan. “She’s a public servant, a friend.”
Henegan expressed her gratitude and admiration for the school employees.
“Education is a journey of empowerment,” she remarked. “You are all the guiding light for our children.
“As you prepare to embark on this journey, inspire and uplift these kids,” she said. “Empower the young minds entrusted in your care.
“You are the architect of these kids’ dreams,” she stated. “Ignite their passion for learning.”
Henegan said teachers have the “remarkable ability” to unlock the doors of curiosity for the children.
“You are their future,” she said. “Your dedication, creativity, and unwavering belief in their potential shape their lives.
Henegan said influence on the lives of the children extend beyond the classroom.
She said the journey also starts with custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher aids, and bus drivers.
“Together all of you form a collaborative front,” Henegan remarked. “The strength of a team is each individual member; the strength of each member is the team.”
She said each role is needed for the success of our children.
Dr. Nikki Hazzard, chief of Human Resources, introduced Employees of the Year for each school.
Hazzard announced Angel Gainey, of Cheraw Primary, as the 2023 District Employee of the Year.
She also acknowledged the 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year from each school and the District Teacher of the Year, Jennifer Dillon, from Central High.
Dillon told the teachers that she represents them and the work “we do for the students 180 days together to help our students grow.”
“I represent one piece of the puzzle,” she said. “When put together, it becomes a clear picture.”
Dillon said it takes time, patience, determination, and strive, but it’s rewarding.
“We have a puzzle before us,” she remarked. “Let everything we do make a difference.”
In his final remarks, Anderson said when we provide support and strategies for our children and promote them, “we are protecting our village.”
He urged the school employees to “have a strong year, stay focused, and take care of our children.”
The Opening Day meeting, which took place at the Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School gym, had food trucks and vendors on the campus for participants to purchase food, drinks, and other items.
Virtual prize drawings for school employees were held later that afternoon.