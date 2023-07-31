The Pee Dee Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) held a special dedication Tuesday, July 25, for the cremated remains of Sunny, who was a retired canine bloodhound with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunny joined the CCSO in 2013 and retired with the department in September 2019. After her retirement, Sunny went to live with S.C. Department of Natural Resources Lance Corporal Kelsey Branham Kinsey and her mother, Linda Johnson. Sunny died June 8, 2023, not long after Kinsey’s mother passed.