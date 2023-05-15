‘Friday Night Under the Lights’ baseball game
The Central High varsity baseball team proudly announces the 2023 “Friday Night Under the Lights” baseball game at Central High baseball field Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m.
Glenda Cato, physical therapist with Chesterfield County Schools and coordinator for the event, said all of the students participating in the event should have a meaningful, as well as, joyful experience.
All admission will be $3, except for the ball players in the event. Light concessions will be available.
T-shirts for the game will be done by Rivers Graphics.
All commissions raised will go directly to fund the event for next year. For more details about the event, call 843-680-0241.
Community Yard Sale
The Pageland Chamber of Commerce is featuring a Community Yard Sale in downtown Pageland Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration forms are available at the Chamber office, New Creations Embroidery, the Knick Knack Shack, Pageland Mercantile, Needful Things, and Town Hall.
Bows for Memorial Day
It’s “Bow” Time! Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation hopes you will place a red, white & blue bow everywhere in the county for Memorial Day. The Foundation now has bows available for a $6.00 donation with proceeds to benefit Hospice patients in Chesterfield County with non-medical essential needs and to always remember our veterans. To place an order, call Cindy Beard at 843-623-9155, or visit the Foundation or the Sunshine Shoppe, 122 Main St., Chesterfield. You can also visit The Caffeinated Cow, 158 Second St., Cheraw.
Jefferson’s Mayfest
The town of Jefferson will sponsor its third annual Mayfest, Saturday, May 20, from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.
The event will feature a Cruise In, games, food trucks, vendors, and live music.
Roll-A-Luggage Campaign
The Roll-A-Luggage Campaign is currently accepting luggage bags or monetary donations towards the purchasing of the the bags for graduating seniors of Central High, McBee High, and South Pointe Christian who will enter colleges, universities, or the military this year.
To make donations, please contact Melissa Rorie at 704-993-7816, or Brandi Porter-Hunter at 704-524-9541.