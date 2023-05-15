The Northeastern Technical College (NETC) Foundation announced it is making progress in the development of a future satellite campus in McBee.
The NETC Foundation initially received a donation of 13.7 acres of land in 2021 adjacent to McBee High School ball fields. This recent donation of .24 acres is connected to other land and will allow road access to East Cedar Avenue. The development of a McBee campus marks a significant milestone in the expansion plans of the college.
Originally, the campus was intended to be situated near the Alligator Industrial Park. However, a more ideal location emerged with the donation of these plots of land, prompting the NETC Foundation to alter its plans. This new location offers strategic advantages, providing a more accessible and convenient learning environment for students in McBee and the surrounding areas.
With the land acquisitions secured, NETC is now focused on the next steps of the development process. The construction of the satellite building is projected to be completed within the next few years, enabling the college to expand its educational offerings and better serve the needs of the community.
While awaiting the completion of the new campus, NETC has taken proactive measures to ensure access to higher education for students in McBee. The college has entered into a lease agreement for a building near the site, where various programs will be housed until the future campus is finalized. These programs include welding, electrical/mechanical, as well as dual enrollment opportunities for high school students.
Dr. Kyle Wagner, President of NETC, expressed his gratitude for the generous land donations and the progress made in establishing the satellite campus. He stated, “These donations mark a significant step forward in our mission to provide quality education to the community of McBee. The satellite campus will play a vital role in the future through access to educational opportunities, empowering individuals to pursue their career goals, and promoting economic development in the region.”
NETC looks forward to collaborating with community stakeholders, local businesses, and educational partners in the coming years to ensure the successful completion and operation of the satellite campus. Through these efforts, the college aims to foster a skilled workforce and contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of the McBee area.