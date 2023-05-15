The Northeastern Technical College (NETC) Foundation announced it is making progress in the development of a future satellite campus in McBee.

The NETC Foundation initially received a donation of 13.7 acres of land in 2021 adjacent to McBee High School ball fields. This recent donation of .24 acres is connected to other land and will allow road access to East Cedar Avenue. The development of a McBee campus marks a significant milestone in the expansion plans of the college.

