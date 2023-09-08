NETC Online College Director Derk Riechers and Research and Planning Administrator Denise McClintock were selected to participate in the 2023-24 S.C. Technical College System Leadership Academy.
The Leadership Academy is an eight-month intensive professional development program aimed at strengthening the executive leadership potential of college faculty and staff.
“I enjoy lifelong learning,” Riechers said. “I want to be the best employee I can be while gaining leadership skills and applying them to be in better service to Northeastern Technical College and our community.”
The Leadership Academy accepts two participants from each of the 16 technical colleges throughout South Carolina who undergo graduate-level leadership curriculum with content focused on higher education and workforce development trends and issues.
“I believe my participation in the Leadership Academy will provide me with a clearer understanding of South Carolina’s technical college system as well as NETC’s respective leadership and organizational visions and how I can best support those visions,” McClintock said.
The program is designed to provide mid-level managers such as Deans and Department Heads with tangible skills and leadership strategies. Leadership Academy graduates will have enhanced knowledge, skills and abilities necessary for college leadership.