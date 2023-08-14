PRESS RELEASE
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in two unsolved missing persons cases. A reward is offered for information about both cases.
Someone has information that could help us with this unsolved missing person case, Phillip Chambers, from Sept. 30, 2021.
Chambers was last seen on the morning of Sept. 30, 2021, leaving his residence on Black Creek Church Road in the Mt. Croghan area of Chesterfield County. He was possibly picked up in a white truck.
Height: 6’ 2”
Weight: 175
Wearing: Red and Blue Shorts, Black or Green Shirt, and Black Loafers
If you have any information on Phillip Chambers, Sheriff Cambo Streater asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 with any information on this missing person.
A monetary reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Phillip Chambers.
Someone has information that could help us with this unsolved missing person case, Sean Cole, from Feb. 9, 2022.
The last time Cole’s family spoke with him was on Feb. 9, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. He was at his residence on Highway 9, in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County.
Height: 6’ 1”
Weight: 215
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Wearing: Unknown
Driving: No (Vehicles are accounted for)
If you have any information on Sean Cole, Sheriff Cambo Streater asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 with any information on this missing person.
A monetary reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Sean Cole.