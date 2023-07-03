Four Jefferson Dixie Youth teams are heading to State Tournament after capturing their individual District Titles.
The Jefferson Dixie Boys Allstars captured the District 10 championship after a 12-4 victory over the Lancaster Dixie Boys Allstars. The team will now advance to State Tournament.
The Jefferson Dixie Youth Minor League Allstars took the District 5 Division 1 Championship after a 8-2 victory against the Chesterfield Dixie Youth Allstars. The team will play in the State Tournament in Clemson on July 14.
The Jefferson Dixie Ponytails are the 2023 District 2 Champions after a 14-4 win against the Lancaster Ponytails. The team will play in the State Tournament in Aynor on July 7.
The Jefferson Darlings won the District 2 Dixie Darling tournament after a victory over the Blythewood Darlings with a score of 18-8. The Jefferson Darlings will travel to Georgetown on July 14 to compete in the State Tournament.