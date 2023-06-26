A representative from S.C. Thrive spoke to the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council Friday, June 16, about how the agency helps senior citizens connect to state resources available to them.
Natosha Hayward said S.C. Thrive provides a “one-stop shop” for South Carolinians to connect to benefits they may not know are available to them. She talked about different senior resources such as Healthy Connections Prime, the Medicare Savings Program, Healthy Connections Medicaid Long Term Care, and SNAP’s Elderly Simplified Application Project.
Hayward shared information about each resource.
Healthy Connections Prime combines the benefits of Medicare and Healthy Connections Medicaid under one plan, which makes it easier for people to get health services.
The Medicare Savings Program aids people in paying for some or all of their Medicare premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, copayments, and prescription drug costs.
Healthy Connections Medicaid Long Term Care provides nursing home care services or the ability to stay in your home and receive care you may need.
The SNAP’s Elderly Simplified Application Project allows seniors to easily apply for SNAP.
Hayward said Thrive Hub is “a great place for us to be able to connect together.” The hub is used to complete applications for resources people may need.
She said clients can even go in the system to access resources on their own. “The benefit to using the one-stop shop is not having to go into the offices,” Hayward noted. “Resources are brought into one place.”
She said S.C. Thrive deals with all age groups, as well as seniors.
You can apply with S.C. Thrive over the phone by calling 800-726-8774. The agency has English and Spanish services in its Contact Center. You can also visit the website at scthrive.org, or you can email them at contact@scthrive.org.