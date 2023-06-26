PAGNWS-06-27-23 THRIVE WITH ART

Natosha Hayward

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson/Progressive Journal

A representative from S.C. Thrive spoke to the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council Friday, June 16, about how the agency helps senior citizens connect to state resources available to them.

Natosha Hayward said S.C. Thrive provides a “one-stop shop” for South Carolinians to connect to benefits they may not know are available to them. She talked about different senior resources such as Healthy Connections Prime, the Medicare Savings Program, Healthy Connections Medicaid Long Term Care, and SNAP’s Elderly Simplified Application Project.