PAGELAND — Central High held its 2023 Graduation Commencement Exercises Friday, June 2, with 141 students receiving their diplomas.
Student Body president, Lydia Smith, gave the opening remarks, followed by the Welcome address by Priyal Patel, senior class president. Patel also led the graduates and others in a moment of silence to remember our country’s service men and women.
Afterwards, Central’s Jr. R.O.T.C. performed the Presentation of Colors, and the National Anthem was sung by Hannah McGuire, director of the school’s Fine Arts department.
Thomas Brewer, principal, recognized the Top 10 students: Madison Champagne, valedictorian; Priyal Patel, salutatorian; Colby Adcock, Kierstyn Drayton, Ingrid Casiano, Allie Jordan, Jase Nickolas, Amira Raso, Makayla Lear, and Brett Gordon.
In her Salutatory address, Patel said the COVID-19 pandemic robbed the graduates of a normal high school experience. But she said through dedication, diligence, and determination, “we made it!”
The Valedictory address was given by Champagne.
“We did it!” she said to her classmates. “I’m excited that a whole world of opportunities lies ahead of us.”
Champagne encouraged the seniors to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them.
“If you don’t try, you can’t do it,” she said. “Always try with confidence.”
The Eagle Award was presented to Amira Raso by Mr. Brewer. The Eagle Award is given to a graduating senior who best exemplifies the qualities of the spirit of the Central High Eagle. The qualities are integrity, work ethic, school spirit and pride, scholastic ability, and leadership. Members of the school’s faculty and staff nominated Raso and two other seniors, Madison Champagne and Garrett Rollins, for this award. The senior class elected Raso for the award.
Graduating senior, Elizabeth Oliver, sang “The Climb,” by Miley Cyrus.
Karen Guion and Monica Cagle, the school’s guidance counselors, presented the graduating class of 2023. Mr. Brewer presented each graduate with their diploma.
Class of 2024 honor marshals were, head marshal, Kinsey Mangum, Hailey Thomas, David Oliver, Davis Tucker, Harrison Outlaw, George Rushing, Caylie Hilton, Riley North, Shelby Linder, and Kayla Darby.
The singing of the school’s Alma Mater and the Recessional marked the closing of the ceremony. Music was provided by the Central High band.