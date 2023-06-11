I grew up in a large hardwood forest in Georgia, and I rambled in woods every chance I got. I saw deer, wild turkey, ducks, and coveys of quail. When they flushed, it sounded like a bomb going off. Hunting—that was my boyhood dream.

In the early 1960s I read Outdoor Life cover to cover. I dreamed of appearing in its stories. I was eager to wear fine hunting apparel and own exquisite firearms. Freezing in a duck blind? That was for me. Birds on the wing? Count me in. Outwitting a whitetail buck? That was the supreme dream, except for a big problem. No one taught me anything about hunting but I dreamed on, being quick to notice deer stands, a field edge haunted by quail, and a brace of mallards soaring over a lake.