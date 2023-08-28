CHESTERFIELD COUNTY — July home sales in Chesterfield County saw a drastic decrease compared to last July. According to Canopy MLS, a provider of property data in the Charlotte N.C. region, only six homes were sold in the county in July, compared to 17 during the same time last year.
Canopy reported July home sales in York, Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield, a region it defined as “rapidly growing,” was down 23.9% collectively, compared to the previous year.
Year-to-date, the average sales price of a home in Chesterfield County was reported at $242,055. This is an increase of nearly 13% compared with the same time last year. The year-to-date average list price of homes in the county was reported at $254,430. In July, the average list price spiked to $362,375. This represents a 51.7% increase compared to last July.
Despite the increase in the average list and sales prices, it took less time to sell a home in July compared to last year in Chesterfield County. Canopy reported homes were on the market 36 days until sale in July compared to 69 days last year. July was significantly lower than the year-to-date figures for sales time with a reported 71 days on the market until sold. This is up 26.8% compared to figures reported through July 2022.
In Chesterfield County, data from Canopy MLS showed the average home for sale had an average of 1.2 showings per home, a figure taken from its Showing Report and one it said indicated the level of interest in the market. Kim Walker, a research and media relations specialist with Canopy explained the 1.2 showings per listing was “rather low,” indicating there was “roughly one potential buyer for each listing or home for sale.” Walker compared this to mid-year 2021 when Chesterfield County was seeing four showings, or potential buyers, for each home that was listed for sale.
July listing of homes for sale in Chesterfield County were down 50% compared to last year, with only eight listings. While the number of listings decreased compared to last year, Canopy reported a 19% increase in inventory of homes for sale in the area compared to last July. A figure it said was equivalent to a three month supply.