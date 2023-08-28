CHESTERFIELD COUNTY — July home sales in Chesterfield County saw a drastic decrease compared to last July. According to Canopy MLS, a provider of property data in the Charlotte N.C. region, only six homes were sold in the county in July, compared to 17 during the same time last year.

Canopy reported July home sales in York, Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield, a region it defined as “rapidly growing,” was down 23.9% collectively, compared to the previous year.