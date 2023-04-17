Spring Blood drive April 24
The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive Monday, April 24, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Jefferson Baptist Church fellowship hall, 106 N Main St., Jefferson.
To schedule an appointment, please go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code, Jeffersonbaptist. You can also contact Mildred Raley at 843-703-9932.
People who donate in April will be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to Sonoma County, Ca. with flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card for expenses, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, thanks to Peanuts Worldwide. Visit rcblood.org/cool.
Central High Fine Arts Department Production
The Central High Fine Arts Department will perform “Once Upon A Mattress” Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, beginning at 7 each evening. The production will take place at the school gymnasium.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.centralhighchorus.com for $7 each. Tickets at the door are $10 each.
Clean up Week in Pageland
Clean up Week in Pageland is April 17-21.
Accepted items are untreated lumber, furniture, mattresses, toys, and appliances.
Social Security Brunch & Learn
Questions about Social Security will be answered at a free Brunch & Learn session on Monday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon at a local restaurant.
The meeting is sponsored by Baumgartner Funeral Home and Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation. A Social Security representative will speak about Medicare, Disability and Retirement.
Call 843-623-5526 to register. The meeting is limited to the first 25 participants.
Taste of Pageland April 29
The Pageland Garden Club’s Taste of Pageland will take place Saturday, April 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the home of Kenny and Wanda Douglas, 23630 Hwy. 9, Mt. Croghan.
Theme for the event is “Moonlight and Magnolias.” There will be approximately 30 vendors with a variety of foods for guests to enjoy. Music will be provided by Three Peace Band.
Tickets cannot be purchased at the door, and no one under 18 years of age will be admitted.
Adequate parking will be available. However, carpooling, where possible, is suggested. The elderly and guests with special needs will be transported from the parking area by golf carts to the site of the event.
Stamp out Hunger Campaign
The annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign will take place Saturday, May 13.
Please prepare to participate in the largest food collection program in the US. Your local postman will pick up your donations the day of the campaign.
Your donations will go to the food bank in your area of the county, so you are helping your neighbors by participating. Please put nonperishable food items that come in non-glass containers in your mailbox before your mail runs on May 13.