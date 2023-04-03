PAGELAND — The Pageland Tractor Supply store will host a Farmers’ Market featuring locally-grown produce, as well as other seasonal products, on Saturday (April 8).
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Darlene Faile, manager of the Pageland store in a press release. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships while supporting the rural lifestyle, and this event allows us to do just that.”