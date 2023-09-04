PAGELAND — Betty JoAnne Yarborough slipped silently and sweetly into the arms of our Lord on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2023 while attended by her son, Mike.
She was born in Mecklenburg County and was the daughter of the late Park and Ruby Threatt and was the wife of Joseph M. Yarborough of Pageland.
She was a Christian of Baptist faith and grew up in Symrna Baptist church. She was a homemaker who also had several different jobs in life. She loved all things and people. Her main enjoyment in life was her family, friends and “Dozens of Cousins”. She found joy in crochet/knitting and taught many to enjoy the craft. Photography was another passion she enjoyed along with scanning all of the old family photos and putting them into digital formats. She became a pro on the computer and digital camera as well as connecting with lost friends/family on Facebook. She also obtained her Amateur (Ham) Radio license and never met a stranger and lived her life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.M. Yarborough and both her parents. Surviving is her son, Mike of the home.
She developed cognitive issues in December of 2021 after the passing of her lifelong love, J.M. She was under the care of Regency Southern Hospice who provided very caring and attentive staff who helped continue her quality of life.
Mom’s wishes were to have no service and opted for cremation. Please make any memorial donations to Symrna Baptist Church in Pageland or to the charity of one’s choice.
Mike would like to thank her two wonderful caregivers at home, Kimberly Tapp and Marci Freeman who both treated her as their own mother and were such a blessing from God to have. Mom would love for each of us to love and make time for one another and look her up when you get to Heaven.
Private Cremation arrangements as per family request.
