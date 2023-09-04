PAGNWS-09-05-23 OBIT YARBOROUGH, BETTY

PAGELAND — Betty JoAnne Yarborough slipped silently and sweetly into the arms of our Lord on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2023 while attended by her son, Mike.

She was born in Mecklenburg County and was the daughter of the late Park and Ruby Threatt and was the wife of Joseph M. Yarborough of Pageland.