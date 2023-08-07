More than 80 children ages 5-17 participated in Salon Static’s first annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 29.

Wilhelmenia Robinson, owner of the salon, partnered with Queston Sowell, owner of Q.Touches, to sponsor the event for school age children. Q.Touches is a member of the Salon Static team and is located within the salon, at 105 N. Pearl St.