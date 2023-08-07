More than 80 children ages 5-17 participated in Salon Static’s first annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 29.
Wilhelmenia Robinson, owner of the salon, partnered with Queston Sowell, owner of Q.Touches, to sponsor the event for school age children. Q.Touches is a member of the Salon Static team and is located within the salon, at 105 N. Pearl St.
The event provided discounted shampoos, conditioners, hairdos, and basic haircuts for the children. Each child also received a free backpack filled with school supplies and a hot dog lunch.
Sowell said he wanted to do something to give back to the community. He said God gave him the vision to sponsor a back-to-school bash to help parents get their children ready for the new school year.
“The kids were so excited,” he said. “For one thing, we had plenty of food for them to eat, as well as a school supplies.
“We also gave them free advice about going to school,” he remarked.
Sowell said the best part about the back-to-school event was “seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.”
He said Salon Static received $100 in monetary donations and over $100 worth of school supplies from individuals, organizations, and businesses around the area. He ordered 100 backpacks, which he said, were all given away during the event.
Children who did not get their hair done, were still given free backpacks with supplies and the lunch, he noted.
Sowell said the business will try to make the back-to-school bash an annual event.
“We are praying that it will be even bigger next year,” he said.