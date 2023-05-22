Bows for Memorial Day

It’s “Bow” Time! Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation hopes you will place a red, white & blue bow everywhere in the county for Memorial Day. The Foundation now has bows available for a $6.00 donation with proceeds to benefit Hospice patients in Chesterfield County with non-medical essential needs and to always remember our veterans. To place an order, call Cindy Beard at 843-623-9155, or visit the Foundation or the Sunshine Shoppe, 122 Main St., Chesterfield. You can also visit The Caffeinated Cow, 158 Second St., Cheraw.

