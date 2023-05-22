It’s “Bow” Time! Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation hopes you will place a red, white & blue bow everywhere in the county for Memorial Day. The Foundation now has bows available for a $6.00 donation with proceeds to benefit Hospice patients in Chesterfield County with non-medical essential needs and to always remember our veterans. To place an order, call Cindy Beard at 843-623-9155, or visit the Foundation or the Sunshine Shoppe, 122 Main St., Chesterfield. You can also visit The Caffeinated Cow, 158 Second St., Cheraw.
The Roll-A-Luggage Campaign is currently accepting luggage bags or monetary donations towards the purchasing of the the bags for graduating seniors of Central High, McBee High, and South Pointe Christian who will enter colleges, universities, or the military this year.
To make donations, please contact Melissa Rorie at 704-993-7816, or Brandi Porter-Hunter at 704-524-9541.
American Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.
Chesterfield — June 12, 2023
Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3154 Highway 102