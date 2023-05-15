On May 27, 2023, The National Society, The South Carolina Society and The General Francis Marion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will commemorate the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Waxhaws, better known as Buford’s Massacre, at the Battle Site near Buford’s Crossroads about nine miles east of Lancaster.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a formal wreath-laying ceremony and guest speakers. Many guests will don period dress, including Continental and Militia attire. The story of Buford’s Massacre will be told as the bravery of the Patriots is commemorated and the fallen are honored.

