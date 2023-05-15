On May 27, 2023, The National Society, The South Carolina Society and The General Francis Marion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will commemorate the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Waxhaws, better known as Buford’s Massacre, at the Battle Site near Buford’s Crossroads about nine miles east of Lancaster.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a formal wreath-laying ceremony and guest speakers. Many guests will don period dress, including Continental and Militia attire. The story of Buford’s Massacre will be told as the bravery of the Patriots is commemorated and the fallen are honored.
Colonel Abraham Buford was the commander of a Virginia Regiment of infantry and a company of artillery comprised of approximately 300 men. Two hundred forty-three years ago, on May 29, 1780, British Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton pursued Colonel Buford from Nelson’s Ferry to Buford near the Waxhaws District. Colonel Buford attempted to surrender, but a bloody massacre ensued, with American casualties numbering 113. Even more were taken prisoner, and 150 of the 187 prisoners were wounded. Tarleton became known as “Bloody Ban,” and “Tarleton’s Quarter!” became a rallying battle cry for Southern Patriots until the surrender of Lord Cornwallis at Yorktown.