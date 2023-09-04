Our nation is approaching the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines flight 77. Approximately 3,000 were killed in what has been described as the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
The Progressive Journal asked area residents to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Below is a transcription of their responses.
Name: JE Aldridge
Hometown: Pageland
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was in a meeting with three other men in Goldsboro, NC. I was still in the hardware business at that time.
How did you feel at the time?
Oh gosh, it’s hard to describe. My stomach was in knots, and I had nausea. I called to make sure my wife and daughter were okay. I had a friend whose son was flying in from Brazil that same day. We were trying to find out where he was. Fortunately, he had landed in Atlanta. Someone called me to ask if I had my military uniform ready. I had spent six years in the military. I said in a heartbeat, I would be ready to fight for my country. At 74 years old, I still am.
Name: Meshelle Price
Hometown: Pageland
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was at home recovering from gallbladder surgery. My husband’s mother called to tell me about the attacks.
How did you feel at the time?
I was devastated to hear about all of those babies that had been killed in the daycare. I had just had my second son that year. It was horrible hearing about all of the people who had died.
Name: Tommy Catoe
Hometown: Jefferson
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was on Market St. in Cheraw surveying land there. We were listening to the news on the radio.
How did you feel at the time?
I felt terrible. I was thinking about all of those people on the planes that were hijacked and the people trapped in the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. We huddled around the radio to hear all that was going on.
Name: April Honeycutt
Hometown: Pageland
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was in the office at Central High that morning waiting on my mom to sign me in. I was a 10th grader. News of the attack came over the radio while I was in the office.
How did you feel at the time?
At first I was shocked. But as I became more aware of what was going on, I was angry and sad. By then the second Tower had gone down. It was very apparent what was going on. The attacks were all that were played in class. I recall there was an eerie feeling in the lunchroom, and there was like a silence all over the school.
Name: Clarice Blakeney
Hometown: Pageland
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was headed to Columbia to a S.C. Dept. of Disability Board meeting when I heard the news on the radio of the attacks.
How did you feel at the time?
I was in disbelief. I wondered why would someone not care about people’s lives. People come over here, and we train them. Then they use their training to attack us. This is the world we live in.
Name: Sheriff Cambo Streater
Hometown: Cheraw
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was a SLED agent at the time getting ready for SWAT training. We were loading up our equipment and getting ready to get on the helicopter when we were informed of the terrorist attacks. The training was canceled, and we were deployed to different government buildings in the state. I was deployed to the Governor’s Mansion.
How did you feel at the time?
I was infuriated and was ready for anything. A few months later, I ended up going to New York to work with other law enforcement there. I got to see the devastation from the attacks in person. It was hard to believe that could happen to our country.
Name: Eddie Rivers, retired chief of the Pageland Fire Department
Hometown: Pageland
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was at home that day and saw news of the attacks on the television.
How did you feel at the time?
I felt terrible. I felt we had been invaded and that there was a lost of accountability. Very few days go by that I don’t think about the attacks. I wouldn’t be surprised if something like that would happen again. I just have to trust in the Lord.
Name: Harold Hutto
Hometown: Pageland
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was between my office and the Commons Area at Central High when I first heard about the attacks.
How did you feel at the time?
I didn’t know how to feel. It was something we were not used to, and there was no immediate response from the government about what was going on. I had more questions than anything. It was frightening, especially when you were trying to figure out what was coming next.
Name: Larry Brown
Hometown: Pageland
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was an investigator for the Pageland Police Dept. at the time. I was doing some paperwork when Chief Johnny Sowell called me in to look at CNN’s report of a commercial plane flying into to the first Twin Tower. We didn’t think it was an accident because it didn’t seem likely that a commercial plane could not see the Twin Tower. We got an alert to secure all of the airports in the state because all planes were instructed to ground immediately. Chief Sowell sent me to secure the Pageland Airport and to assist any of the planes that landed there. No planes landed there that day.
How did you feel at the time?
It was terrifying and unbelievable. It was tearful watching people jumping out of the buildings. I had a cousin who was working for the NYPD at the time. She eventually had to retire from her job because she had breathing problems from the effects of the attacks at the Twin Towers.
Name: S.C. State Rep. Richie Yow
Hometown: Chesterfield
Where were you when you first heard about the terrorist attacks?
I was at home on leave from the Air Force. My mother called me from her job in Bennettsville to tell me the first Twin Tower had been hit. I turned on the television. As soon as the second Twin Tower had been hit, my supervisor at McIntyre Air Base in Columbia called to say that we were immediately on alert and to keep our phones on. We were instructed to stay home and not travel until the next day.
How did you feel at the time?
I was heartbroken as well as dumbfounded upon hearing we were under attacks by terrorists. It doesn’t seem like it’s been 22 years since the attacks. It seems like it was only yesterday.