PAGNWS-06-27-23 WIRE MEMBERS LEARN

First Sgt. Larry Brown

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

Members of the Lynches River Electric Co-cop’s branch of Women Involved in Rural Electrification (WIRE) learned safety tips during their meeting Tuesday, June 20.

First Sgt. Larry Brown, of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, told WIRE members that the world we live in is very challenging, and that they will be approached by people who want to either harm them or scam them.