Members of the Lynches River Electric Co-cop’s branch of Women Involved in Rural Electrification (WIRE) learned safety tips during their meeting Tuesday, June 20.
First Sgt. Larry Brown, of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, told WIRE members that the world we live in is very challenging, and that they will be approached by people who want to either harm them or scam them.
Brown said the first level of defense in keeping safe is being aware of your surroundings. He said so many men and women are on their cell phones as they walk to their vehicles and are not aware of their environment.
He said ladies are used to automatic drive. They crank up their cars before locking their doors, which could allow someone the chance to jump into their cars, he said.
“Lock your doors first,” Brown advised. “Then crank the car and drive off.”
He said if someone does get into your car, it is better to take the chance of bailing out of it. If the person has you to drive off with them, you are at a greater risk of harm, he warned.
Brown said if someone is trying to rob you, throw your pocketbook one way and run the other way because the person is more likely to go after the pocketbook.
He said if someone is following you out of a store, turn around and go back into the store. The person has a plan set up, he said, but they won’t follow you back into the store.
“Use your sixth sense, your intuition, the power God gave you,” he urged. “If it doesn’t feel right or look right, get out of the situation.”
Brown said another level of defense is self-defense training. He said it is better to go through “a real self-defense training” than to take a martial arts course, unless you are planning to be a long-time student.
“You have a right to fight back if your survival odds are better,” he said. “Yell loud, blow a whistle, kick.”
Brown said pepper spray is good tool to use, but it is not always effective. He said a small percentage of people can withstand the spray.
He said to stay safe at home, don’t ever unlock the door for someone you don’t know, even if it’s a cop. He said a police officer can tell you what they want through your storm door.
Brown said some people come around selling vacuum cleaners, or they offer to paint your house.
“Avoid letting people in your house, even repairmen, unless you called them,” he urged. “People have all kinds of tricks.”
When you’re traveling, Brown said to make sure you have everything you need before you start out. If you have to stop to gas up or rest, he said to make sure there are a lot of other people around.
Brown said there are a lot of problems with scammers, especially on the Internet.
“Scams happen every day, even in Pageland,” he said.
There are scammers who will promise to double your dollars, and there are people who ask if you have heard about government loans, he said. They will tell you to wire money to them to get you into the program. He said you won’t get your money back.
Brown also said to be leary of store employees who take your credit or debit cards to the back. They are trying to get your card information so they can use them to purchase items.