Name: Priyal Jignesh Patel, Salutatorian
Hometown: Jefferson
Parents, siblings: Jignesh and Surekha Patel, parents; Khush Patel, sibling
Clubs, sports, extracurricular activities: Softball, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, Student Council, DECA, National Technical Honors Society
Favorite subject and why: It is math, because it’s easy for me.
Favorite teacher(s) and why: Mrs. Alford and Mr. Escobar are because they always made the day better when I talked to them. They are amazing teachers. Coach Black is also one of my favorites because he always pushes me to do better.
Mentors and why: They are my parents because they make sure I never give up on myself.
College planning to attend: Clemson University
Career goals: Become a nurse.
Summer plans: To find a job.
Free time, hobbies: I like shopping and hanging out with my friends.
Three things you are thankful for: Friends, family, and my education
Words you live by: “Never give up”
Inspiration and motivation in becoming a top student at your school: Having my teachers and peers believe in me is the reason I stand where I do today. Always push yourself, even when nobody is looking.