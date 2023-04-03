Chris Bunn, store manager for the Pageland Food Lion, has been named the store’s 2022 Ralph W. Ketner Store Regional Manager of the Year.
Bunn was presented the award Wednesday, March 29, while surrounded by associates of the local store and representatives of Food Lion. The local store is among 23 Food Lion stores in the region.
The award described Bunn as “a leader among leaders, inspiring associates to greatness through outstanding commitment to store manager excellence.”
Bunn, a resident of Monroe, has been store manager for the local Food Lion for the last eight years, and he has been with the company a total of 36 years.
Bunn received the prestigious award, which is named for one of Food Lion’s founders, in 2016 as well.
Derek Laws, assistant manager for the local grocery store, said he has gained an abundance of knowledge and wisdom during the seven years he has worked with Bunn.
“He has helped me in my career, as well as in my life,” Laws said of Bunn.
Customer Service manager for the store, Martha Myers, said it has been a wonderful experience working at the local Food Lion for the past eight years. Myers has worked for the franchise for a total of 20 years.
“He rocks,” remarked Donna Hicks, Replenishment manager. “He loves everybody.”
Hicks said customers come in and ask for Bunn by name.
She said he gets involved in the community, helping churches and organizations in their charitable projects.
“I would not work anywhere else,” Hicks said.
Cashier, Teresa Horton, said she left Food Lion one time and went to work at another job.
“I missed Chris and everybody so much, that I had to come back here,” Horton said.
Another cashier, Jessica Hendrix, said she has loved working for the local store for the past two years.
“He’s the best store manager I’ve ever had,” she said of Bunn.