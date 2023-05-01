Dollar General Market, Pageland’s newest business, opened its doors Wednesday, April 26, at 80 Crow Burk Road.

Store manager Priscilla Dunlap said the business is the only Dollar General of its kind in the region. She said the store is a market that sells fresh produce and meats, as well as the usual products sold in the Dollar General franchise. The business will offer fresh deli meats and frozen meats, she said.

