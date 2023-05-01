Dollar General Market, Pageland’s newest business, opened its doors Wednesday, April 26, at 80 Crow Burk Road.
Store manager Priscilla Dunlap said the business is the only Dollar General of its kind in the region. She said the store is a market that sells fresh produce and meats, as well as the usual products sold in the Dollar General franchise. The business will offer fresh deli meats and frozen meats, she said.
The store will open every day, including Sundays, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Dunlap said the store has 11 employees, with most of them being local residents. She said all of the store’s employees were hired and trained in the Lancaster and Pageland Dollar General stores before the local store was completed.
Dunlap is a 1987 graduate of Central High. She has been with Dollar General for three years. She initially started working at Dollar General in Buford and was promoted to store manager of one of the Dollar General stores in Lancaster.