Twenty-six graduates of McBee’s class of 2023 received care packages through the Roll-A-Luggage campaign last month. The graduates are shown with family members, school staff members, and Melissa Rorie, campaign coordinator.

 Contributed

Twenty-six graduates of the McBee High class of 2023 recently received Roll-A-Luggage care packages through HeadzUp Solutions and the Academy of Goal Achievers.

This is the first year the Roll-A-Luggage campaign was extended to the town of McBee. The care packages benefit graduates who are furthering their education or going into military service.