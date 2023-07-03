Twenty-six graduates of the McBee High class of 2023 recently received Roll-A-Luggage care packages through HeadzUp Solutions and the Academy of Goal Achievers.
This is the first year the Roll-A-Luggage campaign was extended to the town of McBee. The care packages benefit graduates who are furthering their education or going into military service.
Melissa Rorie, campaign coordinator, said she is thankful for all of the sponsors who made it possible for McBee High graduates to benefit from the program. Sponsors included A.O. Smith, Angelus Chapel, the Chesterfield County Economic Development Center, DJ Vanus McManus.
Rorie said working with the McBee community, the school administration, Pamela Brister-Sullivan, Mayor Glenn Odom, Odom’s assistant, Sydney Newell, and First Sgt. Larry Brown of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office helped to make the campaign in McBee a success.
Along with the care packages, students and their families were given food, drinks, and words of encouragement by the Rev. Daron Robinson, pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Pageland.
Graduates of Central High and South Pointe Christian who qualified for the care packages will receive them at a later date.