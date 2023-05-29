Three members of the Chesterfield County Legislative Delegation spoke briefly during the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council’s Global Discussion Friday, May 19.
S.C. State Sen. Penry Gustafson, District 27; Rep. Patricia Henegan, District 54; and Rep. Richie Yow, District 53, were each allowed five minutes to speak to the Coordinating Council about issues important to the county. State Rep. Cody Mitchell, District 65, was unable to attend the meeting.
Paul Napper, executive director of the ALPHA Behavioral Health Center in Chesterfield, introduced each legislator.
Gustafson said during her first three years in office, her concentration was on basic needs of the areas she represents. Some of those basic needs she addressed were funding for fire departments, water infrastructure, and providing Internet services to all rural areas.
She said her focus this year is the S.C. Abortion Bill and the state’s Constitutional Carry Act. She said “good legislation” has been passed, which include Child Welfare services and policies and the School Choice Bill.
Gustafson said eight to 11 million dollars were approved for maintenance of the Northeastern Technical College campus at Cheraw and to the future campus that is planned for McBee.
She said a traffic light at the intersection of Dove Sutton Road and Love’s in Pageland has been approved, but there is no funding for it yet.
Gustafson said she also advocated for paid parental leave for public school teachers in the state.
In her final remarks, she addressed the need for a community pool at the YMCA in Chesterfield.
Henegan is a member of the Judiciary and Rules Committees. She said she advocates for “our district, our state, and our communities.”
“We don’t always agree,” she remarked. “Team work is the key for all of us to get things done.”
Henegan said $14 billion dollars were approved for state teacher pay raises, law enforcement, roads and bridges, public colleges and universities.
Henegan said she is not one that supports the government when it comes to women’s rights.
“I’m not for abortion but for women’s rights,” she remarked. “What rights have they taken away from men?”
She announced that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has been split into two different areas, the Department of Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.
Yow said the Teacher Parental Leave Bill passed 113-0 in the House.
Yow is a member of the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA). He said the RIA has brought in over $100 millions of dollars for rural infrastructure. It has awarded $40 million for Chesterfield County alone, he noted.
Members of the CCCC had the opportunity to speak with the legislators at the conclusion of the meeting.