Legislative Delegation speaks at CCCC meeting

Members of the Chesterfield County Legislative Delegation made remarks during the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council’s meeting on May 19. Pictured, from left, are Paul Napper, executive director of the ALPHA Behavioral Health Center, Rep. Patricia Henegan, Rep. Richie Yow, chairman of the CCCC, Farris Pigg, committee member, and Sen. Penry Gustafson.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

Three members of the Chesterfield County Legislative Delegation spoke briefly during the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council’s Global Discussion Friday, May 19.

S.C. State Sen. Penry Gustafson, District 27; Rep. Patricia Henegan, District 54; and Rep. Richie Yow, District 53, were each allowed five minutes to speak to the Coordinating Council about issues important to the county. State Rep. Cody Mitchell, District 65, was unable to attend the meeting.

