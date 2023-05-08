SSgt. Jason Hicks

The 2023 annual SSgt. Jason Hicks Memorial 5k walk/run is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Pageland Community Center beginning at 9:30 a.m.Hicks, along with five other U.S. Air Force Combat Search and Rescue airmen, were killed in action in 2003 while on a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan.

 Contributed

The 2023 annual SSgt. Jason Hicks Memorial 5k run/walk will be held Saturday, May 27, at the Pageland Community Center, 1113 W. McGregor St.

Doors for the 5k run/walk will open at 7:30 a.m. There will be a brief program at 9:30 a.m. The program will include a presentation of colors by the Central High Jr. R.O.T.C., followed by the National Anthem.

