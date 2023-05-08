The 2023 annual SSgt. Jason Hicks Memorial 5k run/walk will be held Saturday, May 27, at the Pageland Community Center, 1113 W. McGregor St.
Doors for the 5k run/walk will open at 7:30 a.m. There will be a brief program at 9:30 a.m. The program will include a presentation of colors by the Central High Jr. R.O.T.C., followed by the National Anthem.
The race will start immediately after the program. There is a $35 registration fee and a $3.10 sign up fee for those participating in the race. You can register online or download a registration form at www.jasonhicksmemorial.com. You can mail your completed form along with your check for the registration donation to: SSgt. Jason Hicks Memorial Scholarship Fund, 19573 Angelus Road, Jefferson, S.C. 29718.
Registration ends online May 26 at 12:01 p.m.
You can find more information about the event on Facebook as well.
A silent auction will be held during the event. It ends at 1 p.m.
Raffle tickets are on sale for $5. There will be five drawings for a chance to win a Ruger 22 LR riffle donated by Anton Arms, Monroe, NC; Professional Teeth Whitening, donated by Jackson Family Dental; a $300 gift certificate, donated by James Michael & Co., Monroe, NC; $300 cash, donated by Wadesboro Lumber & Barns, Inc.; and $500 cash, donated by Sandhill Telephone Cooperative. You do not have to be present to win.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The menu includes grilled chicken halves, potato salad, baked beans, a dessert, and a cold drink. Runners’ tags will be honored as their meal tickets. Meal cost for all others is $10.
All proceeds from the event will go to the SSgt. Jason Hicks Scholarship Fund. The scholarship has been awarded annually to a graduating senior from Central High since 2003. The recipient of the 2022 scholarship was Lizzie Outlaw, who is currently a student at Clemson University.
Hicks, along with five other U.S. Air Force Combat Search and Rescue airmen, were killed in action in 2003 while on a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan. This mission was part of Operation Enduring Freedom.