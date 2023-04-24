Central vs. Lewisville

Central went toe-to-toe on the road with Lewisville, one of the top-ranked Class A teams in the state, but still suffered a loss to the Lady Lions.

 Travis Jenkins

For all but one inning, Central went toe-to-toe on the road with Lewisville, one of the top-ranked Class A teams in the state, a squad that came into Thursday’s game on a 15-game winning streak. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, that one inning did count.

Lewisville jumped on the visitors early, scoring seven first-inning runs on the way to a 12-2 victory in five innings.

Trending Videos