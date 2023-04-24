For all but one inning, Central went toe-to-toe on the road with Lewisville, one of the top-ranked Class A teams in the state, a squad that came into Thursday’s game on a 15-game winning streak. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, that one inning did count.
Lewisville jumped on the visitors early, scoring seven first-inning runs on the way to a 12-2 victory in five innings.
The Lady Lions did most of the damage in the opening frame with two outs. Sydney Rollins led off with a single, stole second, was sacrificed to third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Saleena Rollins. Alyssa Rollings singled and advanced all the way to third on a throwing error. She scored on a base hit by Sarah Owens, who came in on a Jordyn Miller single. Aubree Smith delivered a single to put two on, but it looked like Central would escape with no further damage as Lauren Owens hit a comebacker to the pitcher. Her throw to first was high, ended up in right field and two runs ultimately scored. There was another error and a second hit of the inning by Sydney Rollins. Emerson Dickman drove in a run and it was 7-0 Lewisville.
Lewisville threatened in the second, putting runners at first and second with one out. Smith ripped a shot that looked like it would get at least one run home, but third baseman Madison Blakeney made a nice play to glove it on one hop, step on the bag for one out and throw across the diamond to first, narrowly beating Smith and completing the double play to end the inning.
In the third, Lewisville had a runner at second with one out and a red hot Sydney Rollins at the plate. She had five straight base hit dating back to a Wednesday win over Chesnee and smoked a shot that would have gotten a run home had shortstop Tashia Quick not made a lunging catch for the out. She also made a nice throw to second to get the runner and end another threat.
Central had no hits and eight strikeouts through three, but Kaya Miller delivered one to lead off the fourth. The team then drew three walks, with the last of those (to Brooklyn Bivins) bringing a run home to make it 7-1.
Lewisville answered with a four spot in the home half. Sarah Owens and Aubree Smith did most of the damage with back-to-back doubles that got three runs in for an 11-1 lead.
Central kept the game going in the top of the fifth with a run, with a couple of errors and a wild pitch making it 11-2. Lewisville ended the game in the bottom of the frame, Alyssa Rollings drilling a triple to the right field fence, scoring Saleena Rollins, who drew a walk one batter before. That ended things on the 10-run mercy rule.
Central Coach Steve Middleton said his team didn’t play well enough to win against a top-notch opponent, but he was proud of the effort he saw.
“You can’t have three errors in one inning and four in another against a team like this. They’ve got girls that can really hit the ball and a great pitcher. But we didn’t quit. We hung in there and kept playing,” he said.
Central started six eighth and ninth graders against Lewisville. Sarah Owens had 13 strikeouts for the Lady Lions, which moved to 19-2 on the season. Kinsey Mangum reached base three times for Central and the team turned three double plays, all to end innings. Central finishes up the season this week with games against Andrew Jackson, McBee and Cheraw.