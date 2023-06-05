June 6 marks the anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Europe. On that day, over 6,000 Americans lost their lives to establish a beachhead and push back Nazi tyranny.
“Freedom from Fear,” so adequately painted by Norman Rockwell and preached from the Halls of Congress by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, gained momentum that day. We must never forget the sacrifices given by our soldiers to establish our true freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
The 1930s saw the rise of authoritarian regimes that sought — and temporarily succeeded — in stripping much of the world of these freedoms. Of these, the most egregious, perhaps, were those of Germany, Italy and Japan, the Axis powers. Their war machines dominated Europe and the Pacific, and when the dust settled, over 70 million people were dead.
World War II began in 1939, when Germany and the Soviet Union descended on Poland, carving it up between them. Fear spread.
The United States entered the war on Dec. 8, 1941, the day following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Four days later, on Dec. 11, Germany and then Italy declared war on the U.S., for which America obliged with a return declaration.
In Roosevelt’s “Message of War” to Congress, he said, “The long known and the long expected has thus taken place. The forces endeavoring to slave the entire world now are moving toward this hemisphere.” He went on to say that “Rapid and united effort by all the people of the world who are determined to remain free will insure a world victory of the forces of justice and of righteousness over the forces of savagery and barbarism.” America, at least, was now quick to provide a united effort.
D-Day, which refers to “designated day,” occurred on June 6, 1944. The goal was to invade France from across the British Channel, push back the Germans on all fronts, and crush the Nazi war machine.
The massive troop build-up and training could not be kept from the Germans, but the invasion site could. The natural spot, closest to England, was at Pas de Calais. So, the Allies faked radio signals and convinced the Germans that that would indeed be the landing zone. In response, 300,000 German troops were rushed to the French beaches to repel the inevitable.
Instead, the Allied forces planned to land further south, in Normandy. The supreme command of the British, Canadian and American invading force was given to American Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. Dubbed Operation Overlord, this would be the largest amphibious landing in world history. They divided the coast into five landing zones, code-named from west to east, Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword beaches. The Americans took Utah and Omaha, the British Gold and Sword, and the Canadians took Juno.
The invasion that began on June 6 involved 5,000 ships, 13,000 airplanes and 160,000 Allied troops over this 50-mile stretch of French coastal territory. It began with naval bombardment and an airborne assault using paratroopers from the U.S. 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, the First Canadian Parachute Battalion and the 6th Airborne Division; over 13,000 men and 4,000 glider infantry. The American paratroopers were tasked with landing at the western end to assist with the landing at Utah Beach.
Then came the landing crafts. Utah Beach had some of the roughest terrain, with flooded lands and deep ditches, but it was Omaha that saw the most casualties. This landing zone was not only the most heavily defended, but consisted of cliffs and bluffs and intermittent pill boxes placed to fire on the landing troops. Additionally, unbeknownst to the Allies, a nearly full-strength German infantry was stationed there as well.
If the Allied troops could land and push their way in, they could cut German communications and achieve their main goal. The 14,000 Americans landing at Omaha Beach were quickly pinned down by the German war machine, and within two hours, nearly 2,000 Americans were dead. One survivor recalled looking back at the ocean and seeing a sea of helmets bobbing on the surf, a beach littered with corpses. American troops were only able to overwhelm the Germans by climbing up the cliffs and methodically destroying German positions.
I had the opportunity to discuss the invasion recently with a fellow Lancaster native whose father waded ashore that night. As with many participants, he rarely discussed the battle, nor his fellow soldiers that lay buried by the thousands in Normandy.
But throughout his life he kept a letter, carefully folded, in his worn leather wallet. This was a letter given to all participants from Eisenhower, reminding them why they were risking, and many losing, their lives that night.
Today, that letter is framed and stands as a reminder of the costs required to retain our freedoms. “[T]he Great Crusade,” Eisenhower called it, to “bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.”
By nightfall, the Americans controlled the beaches at Utah and Omaha, the British the Gold and Sword, and the Canadians Juno. The price was high — 6,603 Americans, 3,000 British and 946 Canadians lost their lives. But they succeeded in opening a western front and nearly a million soldiers would follow this first wave onto the beaches of Normandy.
By August, Paris was liberated, and by December, Allied troops began amassing on German’s border. The end was in sight. There was one last-ditch effort by Germany to counterattack in December with the Battle of the Bulge, but the D-Day invasion had succeeded in accomplishing what it set out to do: divide German troops, cut communication, and provide a beachhead to defeat the Axis powers.
When FDR gave his State of the Union address on Jan. 6, 1941, he gave to America a vision of four freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
Although nearly a decade earlier he had said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” Roosevelt soon discovered that authoritarian war machines are to be feared. To destroy that fear took countless lives.
As we celebrate D-Day, let us remember our freedoms and the price paid to live in a world free from fear.