This letter from Gen. Dwight Eisenhower was carried in the wallet of a Lancaster man who survived the D-Day assault on the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

June 6 marks the anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Europe. On that day, over 6,000 Americans lost their lives to establish a beachhead and push back Nazi tyranny.

“Freedom from Fear,” so adequately painted by Norman Rockwell and preached from the Halls of Congress by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, gained momentum that day. We must never forget the sacrifices given by our soldiers to establish our true freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

Dr. Kim Richardson is an associate professor of history at the University of South Carolina Lancaster, where he has taught since 2008.