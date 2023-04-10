Third Quarter - All A Honor Roll
Third grade: Cali Brock, Jayonna Green, Levi Espinoza, Aiden Griffin, Aubri Johnson, Jacion Jordan, Dalton Parks, Kaleigha Rivers, Jairo Salinas, Noelia Salinas-Casiano
Fourth grade: Isabella Bernecky, Lacaria Blakeney, Myia Clark, Kaylie Deason, Aaliyah Lockhart, Shelby McCormick, Isaiah Medellin, Aurianna Price, Lucas Purser, Ashley Quintanilla-Coreas, Annelisse Reyes, Terrell Ruben
Fifth grade: Michaels Avanda, Payton Cash, Ja’Mion Doster, Brighton Gordon, Adrianna Lockhart, Aiden Parker, Ximena Sanchez, Abigail Snow, Braxton Usher
Third Quarter - A/B Honor Roll
Third grade: Angel Avalos, Jadore Blakeney, Isaias Cortes-Feliciano, Jada Covington, Jay'Cion Covington, Ezequiel Espinoza, Hadley Evans, Bryson Gearhart, Brionna Houston, Nahia Howard, Chyna Johnson, Destiny Johnson, Dakota Jones, Christopher Langley, Maleah Lindsey, Mark Lockhart, Khaziya McClellan, Rosaleigh McIntyre, Kameron Miller, Dalton Nelson, Jenson Shehane, Colton Tadlock, Dream Thomas, Adrian Villanueva Guevara, Jalaiya Wingate, Daevon Wright, Febe Zuniga-Tomas
Fourth grade: Bushra Almontaser, Jazmine Bowe, Greenlee Brewer, Desmond Colyer, Da’Shauna Clyburn, Kyran Clyburn, Ja’Naye Crowder, Brayan Diaz Jimenez, Hallie Dozier, Gage Godwin, Celeste Gomez Vallecillo, Josue Hernandez-Olmos, Gemma Houston, Aubree Kennedy, Izan Lopez, Sincere McCaskill, Kawhi McManus, Alissa McWilliams, John Medlin, Angelique Mendoza, Aubriel Miller, Ayreiona Miller, Austyn Mills, Christopher Penninger, Miley Ramirez, Miley Ross, Naomi Sanchez, Victoria Sherrin, Za'Kari Sutton, Bibiana Zuniga-Tomas
Fifth grade: Jaliyah Allen, Nabria Allsbrooks, Payton Avery, Erick Ayala, Isabella Barajas, Kylie Chambers, McKenzie Chapman, Logan Eason, Kendall Griffin, Keith Hamilton, Alexandria Houston, Amarri Hubbard, Khalil Laney, Victoria Long, Riley Luhmer, Tatum McCoy, Eleazar Munoz-Rayes, Semaj Reid, Dustin Resendiz, Alonso Rios Echavarria, Criztian Rosales, Loyal Turner, Gabriel Walters, Kamari Wright