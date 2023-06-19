Blood Drive
The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive Tuesday, June 20, from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Baptist Church fellowship hall, 106 N Main St., Jefferson.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code, Jeffersonbaptist, or call 800-733-2767. You can also contact Mildred Raley at 843-703-9932.
First Presbyterian Yard Sale
First Presbyterian Church of Pageland, 201 S. Maple St., is sponsoring a yard sale Saturday, June 24, from 7 a.m. until noon.
All proceeds go to local missions.
Clothes closet open on Saturday
Clothes Closet, sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, will be open Saturday, June 24, at 1880 Antioch Road, Hartsville, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
Clothes Closet will have free new and gently used clothes and shoes for men, women, boys and girls. The nonprofit store will also have household items to give away.
The store will be open one Saturday out of the month. Contact Linda Parker at 843-332-4428 for more information.
Providence Baptist VBS
Providence Baptist Church is holding “Keepers of the Kingdom” Vacation Bible School June 25-28. There will be a meal at 5 p.m. Worship and other activities will begin at 6 p.m. for children two years old through fifth grade.
You may register your child at www.pbc-online.org/vbs, or fill out a paper form. The church is located at 232 Providence Church Rd. Contact 843-672-2590x21 for more information.
Come out and prepare to step back in time, embark on a journey, and partake in one royally fun time as “Keepers of the Kingdom.”
Chesterfield County 250Th Committee Meeting
There will be a meeting held on Thursday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m., at the Chesterfield County Economic Development Office located at 700 West Blvd in Chesterfield for those interested in serving on a committee for the education, commemoration, and celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.
For more information or if you are interested but unable to attend, contact Darron Kirkley at 843-623-6500 or chesterfieldcotourism@outlook.com
Macedonio Baptist holding VBS
Macedonia Baptist Church, 3870 Johnson Rd., Jefferson, is holding “Twists & Turns” Vacation Bible School Monday through Friday, June 19-23, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. The VBS is hosted by Ellen Middleton.
Esports Summer Camps
Northeastern Technical College is hosting two Esports Summer Camps this summer for middle and high school students.
The middle school camp (6th-8th grades) is July 11-13, and the high school camp (9th-12th grades) is July 17-19. Both camps are at the NETC Cheraw campus and include lunch daily. Registration for the camps is now open and interested participants can secure their spots at www.netc.edu. Cost for the three-day camp is $50, and covers topics aimed at developing essential gaming skills including; interactive sessions focusing on hand-eye coordination, strategy development, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Spaces for both camps are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.
To learn more about the Esports Summer Camps and to register, please visit www.netc.edu.