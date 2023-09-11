The South Carolina Probation and Parole Association (SCPPA) donated backpacks filled with school supplies to Pageland Elementary last week.
Thomas Brewer, principal, said SCPPA randomly chose his school to receive 20 backpacks filled with school supplies.
Lorri Bennett, president of the SCPPA, and several other representatives from the association arrived at the school last Tuesday to present the backpacks.
Brewer said the backpacks will be given to students as needed.
He said the SCPPA offered to partner with the school and said to let them know if they could be of any assistance this school year.
Brewer said he is appreciative of the association for choosing his school for the partnership.