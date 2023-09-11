PAGNWS-09-12-23 SCPPA WITH ART

Pageland Elementary was chosen randomly by the SC Probation and Parole Association to receive backpacks filled with school supplies. Pictured are Thomas Brewer, principal, back row; PES students, front row, middle; Lorri Bennett, front row, right; and other representatives from the association.

 Contributed photo

The South Carolina Probation and Parole Association (SCPPA) donated backpacks filled with school supplies to Pageland Elementary last week.

Thomas Brewer, principal, said SCPPA randomly chose his school to receive 20 backpacks filled with school supplies.