Melissa Oliver, a fifth-grade teacher at Edwards Elementary, was named Chesterfield County School District’s Rookie Teacher of the Year at the May 1, 2023 Induction Seminar.
Caroline Miles, principal at Edwards, said Oliver began on “day one” establishing a positive culture of learning in her classroom.
“Students know what to expect daily,” Miles said.
“Students crave a structured environment where they know what to expect and what is expected from them.”
Miles said that can be found in Oliver’s classroom.
“She has done an outstanding job this year and is definitely an asset to Edwards Elementary,” Miles remarked. “She is always willing to help with any and everything going on at the school, and she works very hard to provide a high-quality education for our fifth-grade students.”