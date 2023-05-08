Melissa Oliver, Rookie Teacher of the Year

Melissa Oliver, center, a teacher at Edwards Elementary, is the Chesterfield County School District’s Rookie Teacher of the Year. She is shown with Nikki M. Hazzard, left, director of Human Resources for the School District, and Caroline Miles, principal at Edwards.

 Chesterfield County School District

Melissa Oliver, a fifth-grade teacher at Edwards Elementary, was named Chesterfield County School District’s Rookie Teacher of the Year at the May 1, 2023 Induction Seminar.

Caroline Miles, principal at Edwards, said Oliver began on “day one” establishing a positive culture of learning in her classroom.

